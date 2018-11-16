News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Nov. 16 2018 - 17:11

Most Russians Are Pessimistic About Political and Economic Future — Poll

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Most Russians are satisfied with their financial situation but do not expect their country’s economic and political circumstances to improve in the next year, according to a state-funded survey on “social well-being.”

The VTsIOM pollster’s so-called “social well-being index” calculates the respondents’ outlooks on the political and economic prospects of the country. Its authors say the index fell significantly twice, in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis and during mass anti-Kremlin protests in 2012.

New results published on Friday show nearly all indicators dropping from last year, including a 20-point slide in social optimism and attitudes towards the political climate, as well as a slide of 15 points in economic outlook.

The only indicator to increase is the share of those who are satisfied with their own life — by three points — while estimates of the country’s development have remained unchanged for two years.

“These findings are alarming,” VTsIOM expert Oleg Chernozub said. “Our compatriots believe things are getting worse both politically and economically.”

“From the public’s point of view, it was much worse only after the 2009 crisis and during the [2012] Bolotnaya protests,” he said.

VTsIOM conducted the poll among 1,600 participants on Oct. 23.

