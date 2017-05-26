Russia
Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

May 26, 2017 — 20:56
Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

May 26, 2017 — 20:56
mosru_official / Instagram

On Friday, the Moscow subway system launched a new promotional train on its Zamoskvoretskaya Line called “Times and Epochs,” where different cars are dedicated to five different historical eras, ranging from antiquity to the 20th century. The train is named after an annual historical reenactment festival organized by the city of Moscow.

On the first day of the promotion, reenactors boarded the train in full costume, posing for photos with passengers.

The “Times and Epochs” History Fest will take place in Moscow next month, from June 1 to June 12.

The Moscow subway system regularly redecorates for different promotions. For instance, earlier this year it painted some train cars with images from famous Russian and Soviet films for a project called “Legends of Cinema.”

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

4 hours ago

After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

Funny Feeling

Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

Funny Feeling

Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

Funny Feeling

Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

Time To Get Out of Here

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

‘Last Bell’ Tolls for Russia's High School Graduates

On May 26, the “Last Bell” rings at Russian schools. And it's a beloved, hell of a celebration.

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, ...

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, ...
Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website ...

