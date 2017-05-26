Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

On Friday, the Moscow subway system launched a new promotional train on its Zamoskvoretskaya Line called “Times and Epochs,” where different cars are dedicated to five different historical eras, ranging from antiquity to the 20th century. The train is named after an annual historical reenactment festival organized by the city of Moscow.

On the first day of the promotion, reenactors boarded the train in full costume, posing for photos with passengers.