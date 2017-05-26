Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia
4 hours ago
After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.
3 hours ago
Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
‘Last Bell’ Tolls for Russia's High School Graduates
The Cage, Etudes, Russian Seasons
Jerome Robbins’ The Cage and Harald Lander’s Etudes at Bolshoi
Jerome Robbins uses Stravinksy’s Concerto in D for string orchestra for one of his early works, The Cage, which imagines a community of female creatures. Danish choreographer Harald Lander’s Etudes, set to piano studies by Carl Czerny, is considered an homage to classical ballet training. Also in program is Alexei Ratmansky’s Russian Seasons set to Leonid Desyatnikov’s piece for violin, soprano, string orchestra and seven dancers. Read more