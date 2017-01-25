Moscow's Snow Cleanup Has Some Flaws, But Its GPS Stats Are Stellar

This weekend, a city councilman in Moscow's Severnoye Izmaylovo District noticed a couple of tractors driving through a local courtyard. They were supposed to be cleaning up snow, but they were just driving around, cleaning up nothing. The man then stopped the lead tractor and asked what was going on.

They say they were acting on orders from their boss, circling the area in tractors without the proper brushes attached to their vehicles, making it impossible to clean up any snow.

The city councilman filmed the exchange, and his YouTube video quickly led to a scandal in Moscow’s communal services.

In the video, a tractor driver said that his team wasn’t equipped with the necessary brushes for cleaning up snow, but his boss ordered them into the streets nonetheless, in order to fool the fleet’s GPS system into registering the cleanup work as completed.