Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Joins Europe’s 10 Busiest Airports – Bloomberg

Moscow’s Sheremtyevo Airport has become the 10th busiest hub in Europe after a surge in traffic driven by the 2018 football World Cup, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Sheremetyevo said it transported 4.7 million passengers between June and July when the World Cup was hosted, an 11 percent increase from June-July 2017. A total of 45.8 million travelers passed through its halls throughout 2018.