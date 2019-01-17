Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Joins Europe’s 10 Busiest Airports – Bloomberg
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
Moscow’s Sheremtyevo Airport has become the 10th busiest hub in Europe after a surge in traffic driven by the 2018 football World Cup, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Sheremetyevo said it transported 4.7 million passengers between June and July when the World Cup was hosted, an 11 percent increase from June-July 2017. A total of 45.8 million travelers passed through its halls throughout 2018.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia made Moscow the fastest-growing transport hub and propelled Sheremetyevo into the European top-10, Bloomberg said.
London Heathrow stayed atop the list with 80.1 million passengers, followed by Paris Charles de Gaulle with 72.2 million and Amsterdam Schiphol with 71 million passengers.