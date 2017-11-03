Moscow's Historic Pushkin Museum Evacuated After Catching Fire

The Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts was evacuated after the early 20th century building in central Moscow caught fire, the Interfax news agency reported.
An unnamed source told the agency that more than 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in the museum’s ventilation system.
Initial videos uploaded to social media showed smoke coming from the museum’s private collections building.
The Pushkin Gallery later confirmed to The Moscow Times that the fire, caused by a technical fault, had broken out in the private collections building but was under control.
The museum said its collections were not under threat of damage or destruction.