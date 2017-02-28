Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic
4 hours ago
The U.S. Senate is set to debate renaming the street outside Russia’s Washington embassy in honor of slain opposition activist Boris Nemtsov.
Eduard Steinberg. If Water Lives in the Well...
Steinberg’s graphics that has never been displayed before
Drawings, watercolors, gouaches and collages by this prominent avant-garde artist (1937-2012). Read more
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali
On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more