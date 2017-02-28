Russia
Moscow
Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
Leaping for the Stars
Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

Feb 28, 2017 — 16:09
— Update: 16:16

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

Feb 28, 2017 — 16:09
— Update: 16:16
Moscow's Garden Ring

Bad news for Muscovites tired of mass construction projects: City officials have allotted nearly $200 million for the reconstruction of Moscow's Garden Ring road in 2017, the Interfax news agency has reported.

The scheduled works include paving the sidewalks with granite, installing drainage infrastructure, replacing manholes and rain gutter covers and adding benches, trash cans, trees, and lawns, according to state purchases website. The city also plans to relay phone lines and install additional lighting along the Garden Ring.

The entire project is estimated to cost 11.58 billion rubles ($199.1 million).

The Garden Ring renovations will undoubtedly prove a major headache for commuters. The eight-lane road is a critical route around Moscow, one of the most traffic-congested cities on Earth.

Throughout 2016, the city dug up and renovated much of another central street, Novy Arbat. The constantly changing maze of pedestrian walkways through the construction site, the loud noise, and the clouds of dust proved a major annoyance to commuters and people living and working in the area.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Nemtsov’s Night Watchmen

Braving the elements, darkness, intimidation, a group of activists is holding vigil at the site Boris Nemtsov was gunned down two years ago.

