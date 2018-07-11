Moscow Will Expel Two Greek Diplomats in Response to Athens
Vladimir Afanasyev / TASS
The foreign ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday it would respond in kind to Greece's expulsion of two Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported.
Moscow will expel two Greek diplomats, RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing a member of the upper house of parliament, Andrei Klimov.
The Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Wednesday that Greece will expel two Russian diplomats and ban entry to another two for activities inconsistent with their status.
Greece will not tolerate any behavior which violates international law, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Wednesday.
The Kathimerini newspaper said the move followed perceived attempts by the diplomats to undermine a name-change agreement Greece brokered with the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia last month, ending a decades-old diplomatic standoff.
Reuters contributed reporting.