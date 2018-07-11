Moscow Will Expel Two Greek Diplomats in Response to Athens

The foreign ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday it would respond in kind to Greece's expulsion of two Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow will expel two Greek diplomats, RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing a member of the upper house of parliament, Andrei Klimov.



The Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Wednesday that Greece will expel two Russian diplomats and ban entry to another two for activities inconsistent with their status.