Moscow University Students Form Live Wall Against FIFA Fan Zone

Two hundred students formed a human shield in front of Moscow State University’s main building to protest the FIFA Fan Fest zone, which will be set up next to the campus during this summer’s 2018 World Cup.

Students from Moscow State University, the Higher School of Economics and other universities took part in the protest action on April 28, according to a statement sent by organizers to The Moscow Times.

Around 25,000 football fans are expected to descend on the fan zone in Vorobyovy Gory over the month-long tournament, which starts on June 14. Students claim that the Fan Fest zone — located 300 meters from the university's dorms and classrooms — will disrupt their studies and preparation for exams, and could also harm the university park.