Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

May 5, 2017 — 14:15
— Update: 16:09

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

May 5, 2017 — 14:15
— Update: 16:09
Moskva News Agency

The average speed of road traffic in Moscow is twice as slow as usual thanks to a city reconstruction program, the state Road Traffic Agency said on Friday.

“The speed of traffic in central Moscow has decreased by 50 percent,” the agency’s press service said. The agency has recommended drivers not to use the central zone of the city and to use Moscow’s Third ring road instead.

This summer, Moscow is carrying out nearly $200 million worth of reconstruction work on the city's Garden Ring road. The scheduled works include paving the sidewalks with granite, installing drainage infrastructure, replacing manhole and rain gutter covers and adding benches, trash cans, trees and lawns.

But as in 2016, when Moscow renovated much of central Novy Arbat street, the construction has proven a major burden on commuters.

Moscow has consistently ranked as one of the most traffic congested cities in the world. In the most recent traffic ranking by INRIX Research, released in February, Moscow took second place. According to INRIX, the only city on earth with worse road congestion was Los Angeles, California.

Concert

Russian National Orchestra, Alexei Volodin (piano)

Fri. May. 05 Mon. Jun. 05
Tchaikovsky Concert Hall
06:00 p.m.

Chopin: Piano Concertos No. 1 and No. 2. Read more

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
11 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, ...
Concert

Unknown Masterpieces

Thu. May. 11 Thu. May. 11
Tretyakov Gallery Krymsky Val
06:00 p.m.

Messiaen: The Blackbird for flute and piano. Syumak: Cl.air for clarinet solo. Shchedrin: Three Shepherds for flute, oboe and clarinet. Vustin: The Fairytale for oboe solo. Faradzh Karaev: Monsieur Bee Line - Eccentric. Performed by soloists of the New Music Studio Ensemble. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

2 days ago

2 days ago

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind ...

