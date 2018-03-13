News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 13 2018 - 15:03

Moscow to Deploy 17,000 Cops to 'Protect Public Order' During Russian Elections

Dmitrienko Maria / TASS

More than 17,000 police officers will reportedly patrol polling stations in Moscow this Sunday to ensure security at the presidential elections. 

President Vladimir Putin is expected to win an overwhelming majority and secure a fourth term in office in the March 18 vote. Earlier this year, a Major General from the National Guard promised a tough response to possible election disturbances.

“More than 17,000 police officers will be deployed to protect public order and the security of citizens,” the Interior Ministry’s Moscow office told Interfax on Tuesday. 

The law enforcement officers will be joined by National Guard troops, private security company employees, self-defense militias and grassroots groups, it added.

