Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
25 minutes ago After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
1 hour ago Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
1 hour ago After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
Russia
After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
Russia
Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Trump Might Not Serve Full Term
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Threatens Countermeasures If U.S. Impedes Russian Diplomats

Aug 29, 2017 — 09:45
— Update: Aug. 29 2017 — 07:07

Moscow Threatens Countermeasures If U.S. Impedes Russian Diplomats

Aug 29, 2017 — 09:45
— Update: Aug. 29 2017 — 07:07
Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington Wikicommons

Moscow will respond in kind if the United States impedes the work of Russian diplomats in that country, a top Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday.

“If the Americans decide to complicate the work of our embassies and consulates in the U.S., then the issue of retaliatory measures, including mirror measures, will be raised in all its magnitude and will loom large,” Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, was cited as saying by the state-funded TASS news agency.

The statement comes after Moscow ordered the United States to cut its diplomatic staff to 455 by Sept. 1, triggering a U.S. Embassy announcement last week that it would temporarily suspend issuing non-immigrant visas in Russia.

Ryabkov said Russian visa processing in the United States would continue as normal. “We would like American citizens’ trips to Russia to be carried out with minimal obstacles,” he said.

In an interview with the opposition-leaning Dozhd television channel on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said there would be no Russian response to the change in U.S. visa processing, saying retaliation would be tantamount to “the genocide of ordinary people."

She also said that the staff cuts had been Washington’s decision, after Moscow had “proposed” the measure to “achieve parity,” following the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats last year over alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador in Moscow John Tefft on Monday called the move taken by then-President Barack Obama a “blunt instrument.”

“But the choice the Obama Administration had was: do you want war with Russia? No one wanted that,” he told the liberal Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Related
Russia
Zakharova: Russia Won’t Respond to U.S. Visa Cuts Because That Would Be 'Genocide'
World
U.S. Embassy Staff Barred Entry to Moscow Properties
Russia
Russia Orders U.S. Embassy Staff Cuts in Sanctions Retaliation
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+