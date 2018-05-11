Moscow Theater Director Suffers Heart Attack During Embezzlement Court Hearing

The former head of Moscow’s Gogol Center theater has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack during court hearings into fraud.

Alexei Malobrodsky, 60, who led the renowned theater between 2013 and 2015, was arrested in June 2017 in a $3.4-million embezzlement case that supporters dismiss as politically motivated. The court refused a second request by investigators to put Malobrodsky under house arrest over health concerns on Thursday. He is the last suspect in the case to remain on pre-trial detention.