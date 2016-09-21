Moscow Taxi Drivers to Boycott Yandex Taxi

3 hours ago
Just 29 percent Russians are concerned about about their country's increasing isolation from the West, a report from independent pollster the Levada Center revealed Wednesday. The figure is down from 36 percent of respondents surveyed ...
19 hours agoFrom Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy
As results trickled in early in the morning of Sep. 19, the appearance of a self-declared “independent” in Russia’s most homogenous parliament ever raised a few eyebrows. But few were aware of the history of the new deputy, a man who once rode high in the hierarchy of the United Russia (UR) party and who seven months ago was included on Interpol arrest lists.
22 hours agoBelarus Accuses Russia of Withholding Oil to Boost Gas Prices
20 hours agoUnited Russia Politician Re-Elected After Disclosing Rape Conviction