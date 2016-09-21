Moscow Taxi Drivers to Boycott Yandex Taxi

Moscow taxi drivers are launching a three-day boycott of the Yandex Taxi mobile app in protest over low rates.



The Russian internet giant recently lowered the minimum fare of a taxi journey from 199 rubles ($3) to 99 rubles ($1.50).



Moscow taxi drivers will refuse to use the service between 23 - 26 September to protest the "unreasonably low fares" the drivers said in a statement published by the Govorit Moskva radio station on Tuesday.

“Don’t work with them on these days,” the statement said. If drivers didn’t join the strike, “we’ll [all] be out of work and penniless,” it warned.