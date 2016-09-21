Russia
Moscow Taxi Drivers to Boycott Yandex Taxi

Sep. 21 2016 — 14:44
— Update: 15:13

Moscow Taxi Drivers to Boycott Yandex Taxi

Sep. 21 2016 — 14:44
— Update: 15:13
TASS

Moscow taxi drivers are launching a three-day boycott of the Yandex Taxi mobile app in protest over low rates.

The Russian internet giant recently lowered the minimum fare of a taxi journey from 199 rubles ($3) to 99 rubles ($1.50).

Moscow taxi drivers will refuse to use the service between 23 - 26 September to protest the "unreasonably low fares" the drivers said in a statement published by the Govorit Moskva radio station on Tuesday.

“Don’t work with them on these days,” the statement said. If drivers didn’t join the strike, “we’ll [all] be out of work and penniless,” it warned.

Moscow police broke up a separate protest against the new fares on Tuesday. Taxi drivers who arrived at the demonstration were told the event was illegal and subsequently drove off, the TASS news agency reported.

