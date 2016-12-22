Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

Russian student Varvara Karaulova has been jailed for 4 and a half years after being found guilty of attempting to join the Islamic State.

She will serve three years in prison, having already spent 18 months in pre-trial custody.

Karaulova, who legally changed her name to Alexandra Ivanova, left Russia in May last year to marry an Islamic State recruiter she had met online.

She was detained in Turkey a week later, attempting to cross the border into Syria.

Karaulova went on to help Russian security services to communicate with her former fiance, but police arrested her in Oct. 2015. Prosecutors claim that she intentionally left Russia to join the terrorist group, knowing that her actions could harm Russia.