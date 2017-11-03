News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
37 minutes ago Art Night 2017 in Moscow
55 minutes ago Moscow's Historic Pushkin Museum Evacuated After Catching Fire
2 hours ago 500 Free Trains Will Shuttle Fans During 2018 World Cup in Russia
News
Moscow's Historic Pushkin Museum Evacuated After Catching Fire
News
500 Free Trains Will Shuttle Fans During 2018 World Cup in Russia
News
Revolution Centenary Unearths Debate Over Lenin’s Corpse
News
Sanctions Spat Sends Russians Abroad for U.S. Visas
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow Stores Sell Out New iPhone X an Hour After Release

Nov 3, 2017 — 13:46
— Update: 13:46

Moscow Stores Sell Out New iPhone X an Hour After Release

Nov 3, 2017 — 13:46
— Update: 13:46
Moskva News Agency

Russia’s loyal Apple fans quickly depleted central Moscow’s supply of iPhone Xs as the smartphone’s 10th anniversary edition went on sale worldwide Friday.

The slick gadget’s price in the capital ranges from 79,990 rubles ($1,369) to 91,990 rubles.

Retailers M.Video and Evroset were sold out of the new generation at their central locations by late Friday morning, the Rambler news service RNS reported.

Apple’s official retailer re:Store sold all of its 256 Gb iPhone Xs only an hour after its store on central Moscow’s main thoroughfare, Tverskaya, opened Friday morning.

Customers waiting in line, polled by RNS, said they were ready to resell their new new phones for up to double the retail price. Others said they were ready to purchase the 256 Gb iPhone X for a significant mark-up price of 130,000 rubles.

Paremedics rushed one man to the hospital after he spent three days waiting outside for the iPhone X’s release, RNS reported.

City authorities on Thursday brought in a bus with internal heating to help customers cope with Moscow’s freezing temperatures.  

The launch coincided with a major spike in the number of theft cases in September and October of earlier iPhone models, as demand grows due to lower retail sales prices, the RBC business portal reported, citing Moscow police data.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+