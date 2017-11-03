Moscow Stores Sell Out New iPhone X an Hour After Release

Russia’s loyal Apple fans quickly depleted central Moscow’s supply of iPhone Xs as the smartphone’s 10th anniversary edition went on sale worldwide Friday.

The slick gadget’s price in the capital ranges from 79,990 rubles ($1,369) to 91,990 rubles.

Retailers M.Video and Evroset were sold out of the new generation at their central locations by late Friday morning, the Rambler news service RNS reported.

Apple’s official retailer re:Store sold all of its 256 Gb iPhone Xs only an hour after its store on central Moscow’s main thoroughfare, Tverskaya, opened Friday morning.

Customers waiting in line, polled by RNS, said they were ready to resell their new new phones for up to double the retail price. Others said they were ready to purchase the 256 Gb iPhone X for a significant mark-up price of 130,000 rubles.