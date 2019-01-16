News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 16 2019 - 10:01

Moscow State University Slips in Developing Countries Education Rating

Dustin Taylor / MT

Moscow State University (MSU) has been named the fifth best university in developing countries in an annual rating published by the Times Higher Education (THE) magazine, down from third place since last year.

Overall, 35 Russian schools made the 2019 rankings — eight more than last year — making Russia the fourth most represented country in the list.

“Russia’s performance is mixed – while several universities have declined, there are also some significant risers and prominent newcomers,” THE said in its ranking published Tuesday.

Chinese universities claimed the top four spots in the ranking of 442 universities from 43 countries.

Overall, Russia’s top university placed 199th in the magazine’s 2019 World University Ranking.

In 2018, the magazine named MSU the best university in Eurasia.

Russia enacted the “5-100 project” in 2013, aimed at improving the competitiveness of leading Russian universities in international ratings. President Vladimir Putin set the ambitious goal of having at least five Russian universities be listed among the 100 best higher education institutions in the world by 2020.

