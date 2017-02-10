Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
24 seconds ago Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine
3 hours ago Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
8 hours ago No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
Russia
Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report
World
Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3
Russia
Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow
Russia
Russia Launches Operation 'Anyone But Macron'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
24 seconds ago Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine
3 hours ago Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
8 hours ago No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

Feb 10, 2017 — 20:21
— Update: 20:21

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

Feb 10, 2017 — 20:21
— Update: 20:21
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti

The Kremlin has denied having any links to hundreds of tanks allegedly spotted in eastern Ukraine.

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeated claims that Moscow was not involved in arming separatists, despite allegations that 700 tanks had been seen in the Donbas region.

“I imagine that asking either Moscow or Kiev where these tanks have come from will get you the same response,” he said. “I can’t give you an absolute answer [on where the tanks came from], but I can tell you that they haven’t come from Russia.”

Read More: Ukraine's Donbas Drifts Into 'Alternative Peace'

Peskov also denied that Russia was sending fighters into the region. “Volunteers are not moving through official channels,” he said. “We know that there are Russian citizens there, but they are volunteers who went to the area to protect local people from aggressive Ukrainian forces.”

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told U.S. news network CNN in September 2016 that Russia had sent 700 tanks to aid separatist fighters in the Donbass region. He also claimed that Moscow had sent more than 1,250 artillery systems, 1,000 armed personnel carriers, and 300 multi-rocket launch systems.

Related
Russia
Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
Meanwhile…
Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom
Russia
Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

2 hours ago

The Syria deployment gave the Russian navy much-needed practice in operating its Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. But it also exposed serious flaws in the ship's design and capabilities.

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

8 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

8 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

9 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

10 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

8 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

8 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

8 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

8 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

8 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

8 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

8 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
8 hours ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a load off — отдыхайте! — and see if you can come up with any I’ve missed.

Print edition — yesterday

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

an hour ago
The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

9 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

10 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day, 1 hour ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

1 hour ago

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

1 hour ago

International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

1 hour ago

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

1 hour ago

International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

1 hour ago

6 Signs There’s No Such Thing as Internet Freedom in Russia

1 hour ago

International human rights group Agora says Russian authorities have declared war on the Internet

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

see more

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

New issue — yesterday

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
3 days ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
3 days ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is ...

1 day ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

1 day ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

1 day ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

1 day ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

1 day ago

Russia's Last-Minute Travel Industry Implodes Amid Economic Woes

1 day ago

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

Fri. Feb. 10

More events
Triptych Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
Bleed for This Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

1 day ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

1 day ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

1 day ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

1 day ago

Russia's Last-Minute Travel Industry Implodes Amid Economic Woes

1 day ago

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

9 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

10 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

Weekend in Moscow

3 hours ago
Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago
On Saturday night the Illuzion Movie Theater is showing two ...

Weekend in Moscow

3 hours ago
Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade
From our partners
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Time Travel at the Movies

On Saturday night the Illuzion Movie Theater is showing two silent movies written by poet and ...

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective exhibition of works by Valery Aizenberg, ...

Most Read

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

Weekend in Moscow

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

Time Travel at the Movies
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+