Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

The Kremlin has denied having any links to hundreds of tanks allegedly spotted in eastern Ukraine.

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeated claims that Moscow was not involved in arming separatists, despite allegations that 700 tanks had been seen in the Donbas region.

“I imagine that asking either Moscow or Kiev where these tanks have come from will get you the same response,” he said. “I can’t give you an absolute answer [on where the tanks came from], but I can tell you that they haven’t come from Russia.”