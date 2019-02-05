News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 05 2019 - 14:02

Moscow Salaries See Double-Digit Growth in 2018, Official Figures Say

Viktor Bartenev / TASS

Average monthly salaries in Russia's capital jumped by 11.7 percent to nearly 81,000 rubles ($1,234) last year, according to official figures from the federal statistics service.

Early last month, Russia's chief auditor Alexei Kudrin said that citizens' real incomes virtually saw no change in 2018 as prices outpaced growth estimates. Meanwhile, inflation is expected to grow this year with the introduction of a value-added tax (VAT) hike.

Read More
Real Incomes ‘Barely Budged’ in 2018, Chief Auditor Says

Muscovites earned an average of 80,880.50 rubles per month in 2018, according to figures published by the Moscow office of the Rosstat Federal Statistics Service.

Moscow’s health care and social service workers saw the biggest pay raise of 27.7 percent to an average of 83,599 rubles a month. They were followed by educators, who earned on average 86,144 rubles per month, or 22.2 percent more than last year. IT and communication workers’ salaries reportedly grew by 21.7 percent to 118,903 rubles a month.

Nationwide, Rosstat recorded a nominal wage growth of 9.9 percent to an average 43,400 rubles per month in 2018.

World Bank Downgrades 2019 Growth Forecast for Russia
News
Jan. 09 2019
World Bank Downgrades 2019 Growth Forecast for Russia
Russia Shores up State Workers’ Support With New Wage Hike
News
Jan. 09 2019
Russia Shores up State Workers’ Support With New Wage Hike
Most Russians Support Cabinet Resignation – Poll
News
Jan. 14 2019
Most Russians Support Cabinet Resignation – Poll


Latest news

Online Censorship Cases in Russia Skyrocketed in 2018, NGO Says
News
Feb. 05 2019
Online Censorship Cases in Russia Skyrocketed in 2018, NGO Says
Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals
News
Feb. 05 2019
Trump Held Talks With Moscow Leadership to Build Mall, Ex-Mayor Reveals
Earth's Magnetic Pole is Quickly Moving Toward Russia, Models Say
News
Feb. 05 2019
Earth's Magnetic Pole is Quickly Moving Toward Russia, Models Say

Most read

News

Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Corruption, Following Putin's Proposal

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Moscow Man Says He’s Haunted by Arshavin’s Ghost, Appeals to Police

News

Billionaires in Moscow Try Building Dynasties for Post-Putin Era ﻿

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter