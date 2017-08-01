Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Moscow Mayor Rubber-Stamps Apartment Demolition Lists
3 hours ago Russia Introduces Rule to Rescue Those Stuck in Elevators Within 30 Minutes
8 hours ago U.S. Embassy Staff Barred Entry to Moscow Properties
Moscow
U.S. Embassy in Moscow Says 'Too Early' to Know How Russian Measures Will Affect Visas
Moscow
How Do You Collude in Russian? You Don’t!
Moscow
Safe But Not Welcomed, Afghan Refugees Build New Lives in Russia
Moscow
The Weekend in Moscow: Afisha Picnic
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Mayor Rubber-Stamps Apartment Demolition Lists

Aug 1, 2017 — 18:28
— Update: 17:13

Moscow Mayor Rubber-Stamps Apartment Demolition Lists

Aug 1, 2017 — 18:28
— Update: 17:13
Moskva News Agency

Moscow city authorities on Tuesday finalized a list of apartment buildings in the capital to be demolished under a controversial urban renewal scheme scheduled to roll out over two decades, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

“A total of 5,100 apartments have been included in the renovation program,” TASS cited Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying during a meeting of city officials. A full list of buildings due to be demolished was posted to the city hall website, he added.

President Vladimir Putin in February signed-off on Sobyanin’s flagship renovation program, which is estimated to impact 1.6 million Muscovites living in post-war apartment buildings named after the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

The demolition plans have been met with criticism by many of the city's residents, who took to the streets this spring in a series of mass protests against the mayor’s plans.

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

As part of the scheme, Moscow authorities will have license to declare whole blocks of buildings “renovation zones,” where existing construction standards and regulations would not apply. 

City authorities have said that apartment owners in buildings slated for demolition will be offered new apartments equal in size or market value in the same district. They may also opt for monetary compensation and will be allowed to contest demolition in court.

Related
Russia
Summer Reading: 7 New Books on Russia, Past and Present
Moscow
Free Spirit
Moscow
Sempre: A Heartwarming Feast for the Senses
Moscow
Tunnel Vision: Exploring Moscow's Secret Underworld
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+