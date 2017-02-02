Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

At Dictatura Aestetica Bar
DICTATURA AESTETICA BAR / FACEBOOK
15 Kitchen + Bar
Michelin-starred chef from NYC
15 Kitchen + Bar’s concept is that it hosts chefs
from all over the world. The latest arrival is Chris
Arellanes, who’s worked at three-Michelin star
restaurants in New York City: Per Se and Eleven
Madison Park. Try the excellent burrata with caramelized
carrot and cranberries (700 rubles) or veal
tongue in mayonnaise-based sauce with bits of
bear’s garlic (500 rubles).
Restaurant
15 Kitchen+Bar
Read more
Sunday: 12:00-00:00
Tuesday: 12:00-00:00
Wednesday: 12:00-00:00
Thursday: 12:00-00:00
Friday: 12:00-02:00
Saturday: 12:00-02:00
Monday: 12:00-00:00
China Bistro
Chinese classics in the Telegraph building
Chinese Bistro replaced the recently closed
“Kitayskie Novosti” (Chinese News). The menu
consists of perennial classics like smashed cucumber
salad (220 rubles), Gong Bao chicken (280
rubles), spicy Szechuan beef (350 rubles), and
several types of dim sum (try the one with crabmeat
— 390 rubles). Chase it with a cold Tsingtao
beer (270 rubles) or pu-erh tea for just 120 rubles
Restaurant
China Bistro
Read more
7 Tverskaya Ulitsa
Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya
Four Rooms
Wine bar, coffee shop and a restaurant
rolled into one
Located on Kamergersky Pereulok, Four Rooms is
divided into three areas: a coffee shop at the entrance,
wine bar in the basement and a restaurant
upstairs. The restaurant has a somewhat innovative
menu. Try duck confit with quinoa and carrot
sauce (750 rubles) or salmon with potato rösti and
sesame sauce (690 rubles).
Restaurant
Four Rooms
Read more
5/7 Kamergersky Pereulok
Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya
Dictatura Aestetica Bar
Secret gin bar on the island
An innocuous door with a chalk drawing of a
martini glass signals the entrance to this watering
hole. With its proliferation of candles,
exposed brick walls and its interesting use of a
bedstead as a sofa, the interior has the feel of a
gothic den of iniquity. If you successfully navigate
the standoffish doorman, the house gimlet
(400 rubles) is a well-deserved reward.