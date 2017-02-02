Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

15 Kitchen + Bar Michelin-starred chef from NYC 15 Kitchen + Bar’s concept is that it hosts chefs from all over the world. The latest arrival is Chris Arellanes, who’s worked at three-Michelin star restaurants in New York City: Per Se and Eleven Madison Park. Try the excellent burrata with caramelized carrot and cranberries (700 rubles) or veal tongue in mayonnaise-based sauce with bits of bear’s garlic (500 rubles).



China Bistro Chinese classics in the Telegraph building Chinese Bistro replaced the recently closed “Kitayskie Novosti” (Chinese News). The menu consists of perennial classics like smashed cucumber salad (220 rubles), Gong Bao chicken (280 rubles), spicy Szechuan beef (350 rubles), and several types of dim sum (try the one with crabmeat — 390 rubles). Chase it with a cold Tsingtao beer (270 rubles) or pu-erh tea for just 120 rubles



Restaurant China Bistro +7 (495) 227 3808 7 Tverskaya Ulitsa Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya

Four Rooms Wine bar, coffee shop and a restaurant rolled into one Located on Kamergersky Pereulok, Four Rooms is divided into three areas: a coffee shop at the entrance, wine bar in the basement and a restaurant upstairs. The restaurant has a somewhat innovative menu. Try duck confit with quinoa and carrot sauce (750 rubles) or salmon with potato rösti and sesame sauce (690 rubles).



Restaurant Four Rooms +7 (495) 651 0807 5/7 Kamergersky Pereulok Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya

