42 minutes ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
4 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
6 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Moscow
Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial
Moscow
Stage East
Moscow
The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow
Feb 2, 2017 — 15:00
At Dictatura Aestetica Bar

15 Kitchen + Bar 

Michelin-starred chef from NYC 

15 Kitchen + Bar’s concept is that it hosts chefs from all over the world. The latest arrival is Chris Arellanes, who’s worked at three-Michelin star restaurants in New York City: Per Se and Eleven Madison Park. Try the excellent burrata with caramelized carrot and cranberries (700 rubles) or veal tongue in mayonnaise-based sauce with bits of bear’s garlic (500 rubles).

Restaurant

15 Kitchen+Bar

+7 (985) 767 1066
15, Pozharskiy pereulok
Kropotkinskaya
Sunday: 12:00-00:00
Tuesday: 12:00-00:00
Wednesday: 12:00-00:00
Thursday: 12:00-00:00
Friday: 12:00-02:00
Saturday: 12:00-02:00
Monday: 12:00-00:00

China Bistro 

Chinese classics in the Telegraph building 

Chinese Bistro replaced the recently closed “Kitayskie Novosti” (Chinese News). The menu consists of perennial classics like smashed cucumber salad (220 rubles), Gong Bao chicken (280 rubles), spicy Szechuan beef (350 rubles), and several types of dim sum (try the one with crabmeat — 390 rubles). Chase it with a cold Tsingtao beer (270 rubles) or pu-erh tea for just 120 rubles

Restaurant

China Bistro

+7 (495) 227 3808
7 Tverskaya Ulitsa
Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya

Four Rooms 

Wine bar, coffee shop and a restaurant rolled into one 

Located on Kamergersky Pereulok, Four Rooms is divided into three areas: a coffee shop at the entrance, wine bar in the basement and a restaurant upstairs. The restaurant has a somewhat innovative menu. Try duck confit with quinoa and carrot sauce (750 rubles) or salmon with potato rösti and sesame sauce (690 rubles).

Restaurant

Four Rooms

+7 (495) 651 0807
5/7 Kamergersky Pereulok
Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya

Dictatura Aestetica Bar 

Secret gin bar on the island 

An innocuous door with a chalk drawing of a martini glass signals the entrance to this watering hole. With its proliferation of candles, exposed brick walls and its interesting use of a bedstead as a sofa, the interior has the feel of a gothic den of iniquity. If you successfully navigate the standoffish doorman, the house gimlet (400 rubles) is a well-deserved reward.

Restaurant

Dictatura Aestetica Bar

+7 (495) 991 9946
6 Bersenevskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 2
Kropotkinskaya

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

6 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 4 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

21 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

Thu. Feb. 02

King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

