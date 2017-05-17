Russia
Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

May 17, 2017 — 15:45
— Update: 15:58

Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

May 17, 2017 — 15:45
— Update: 15:58
Jean-Louis Forain / Wikicommons

Moscow marriage registry offices have banned live music and champagne receptions for “disrupting officials' work.”

Registry offices traditionally provided guests with music or food through outside contractors. But now officials are complaining that the extra requests to help guests organize musicians and food have left them inundated.

"We have decided to cease all cooperation with [contracted musicians and caterers] from May 1, 2017, due to numerous requests [we have to deal with] on providing these services,“ the deputy head of Moscow's registry offices, Marina Maslova, told Russian tabloid Izvestia.

The new rules will be added to Moscow registry offices' extensive list of banned wedding merriments, which include drinking alcohol, breaking glasses, or throwing flower petals, rice or confetti.

The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

1 day ago

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin takes the tricks Russia plays on foreign audiences and puts them to use against his own constituents.

5 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 days ago

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

In Pictures: Stalin is Making a Comeback

1 day, 23 hours ago
The brutal Soviet ruler Josef Stalin is making an unlikely comeback in modern day Russia.

1 day ago

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

With the promise of summer around the corner, it's time to get out and make the most of the outdoors. Adrenaline junkie? Fitness freak? Just looking to make friends? Moscow has a wealth of options on offer.

1 day ago

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

With the promise of summer around the corner, it’s time to get out and make the most of the outdoors. Adrenaline junkie? Fitness freak? Just looking to make friends? Moscow ...

1 day ago

Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air

Hong Kong at the Holiday Inn Sokolniki continues the culinary syncretism of its namesake, drawing on modern Western trends for dishes Europeans would ...

1 day ago

7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer

With the promise of summer around the corner, it’s time to get out and make the most of the outdoors. Adrenaline junkie? Fitness freak? Just looking to make friends? Moscow has a wealth of options on offer.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
5 days ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
5 days ago

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air

1 day ago
Hong Kong at the Holiday Inn Sokolniki continues the culinary syncretism of its namesake, drawing on modern Western trends for dishes Europeans would ...

Say Hello to Russia's Hip, New Anti-Protest Anthem

1 day ago
Alisa Vox, formerly a singer in the Russian rock band ...

Hong Kong: Chinese Fusion Up in the Air

1 day ago
Hong Kong at the Holiday Inn Sokolniki continues the culinary syncretism of its namesake, drawing on modern Western ...
Opera in Palace. Every Thursday from May 18th till September 14th
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

