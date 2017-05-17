Moscow Marriage Registry Bans 'Inconvenient' Music and Food

Moscow marriage registry offices have banned live music and champagne receptions for “disrupting officials' work.”

Registry offices traditionally provided guests with music or food through outside contractors. But now officials are complaining that the extra requests to help guests organize musicians and food have left them inundated.



"We have decided to cease all cooperation with [contracted musicians and caterers] from May 1, 2017, due to numerous requests [we have to deal with] on providing these services,“ the deputy head of Moscow's registry offices, Marina Maslova, told Russian tabloid Izvestia.



The new rules will be added to Moscow registry offices' extensive list of banned wedding merriments, which include drinking alcohol, breaking glasses, or throwing flower petals, rice or confetti.