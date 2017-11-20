Moscow Ramps Up Video Surveillance Ahead of World Cup

Around 4,000 video cameras have recently been installed in the Moscow region in an effort to ramp up security ahead of the 2018 World Cup, the Moscow Region Government announced on Monday.

The cameras were put up in 13 districts that house World Cup infrastructure, including transport hubs, sports facilities, accommodation for teams and fans, medical centers and tourist spots.

“This will allow us to increase the safety of the World Cup participants and guests that will live within the territory of the Moscow region and visit tourist sites of our region,” said Dmitry Pestov, deputy chairman of the Moscow region government.