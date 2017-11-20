Moscow Ramps Up Video Surveillance Ahead of World Cup

Around 4,000 video cameras have recently been installed in the Moscow region in an effort to ramp up security ahead of the 2018 World Cup, the Moscow Region Government announced on Monday.
The cameras were put up in 13 districts that house World Cup infrastructure, including transport hubs, sports facilities, accommodation for teams and fans, medical centers and tourist spots.
“This will allow us to increase the safety of the World Cup participants and guests that will live within the territory of the Moscow region and visit tourist sites of our region,” said Dmitry Pestov, deputy chairman of the Moscow region government.
Another 1,500 cameras are expected to be installed in the municipalities ahead of the international sports tournament. The Moscow region now has more than 14,000 cameras with the number expected to increase to 15,000 by the end of the year.
The Moscow region has 17 training fields, 10 transport hubs, 10 medical facilities and 17 hotels that will be in use during the World Cup in Russia between June 14 to July 15.