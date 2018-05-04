Moscow Region Barbers Visit Veterans Ahead of Victory Day
Dmitry Yermakov / Moskva News Agency
Moscow region authorities have arranged for World War II veterans to receive free haircuts on the eve of Victory Day.
Russia and the post-Soviet world celebrate Victory Day on May 9, the day after Nazi Germany capitulated and Soviet forces captured Berlin. The end of the Great Patriotic War, as World War II is known in Russia, is still the country's most important national holiday.
“Barbers in a number of Moscow region cities will not only provide haircuts for free, but also free home services,” Vladimir Posazhennikov, the region’s administrative head of consumer market and services, said Thursday.
On the eve of Victory Day, veterans in 10 Moscow region towns can have their hair trimmed from the comfort of their own home.
Retail stores have also prepared “nice perks and surprises” including discounts, the administration added.