Moscow Ranks Last in Global City Reputation Ranking
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Moscow was ranked the least reputable city, albeit one with a “strong self-image,” in a new study that ranks the global reputation of 56 of the world’s major cities.
The Reputation Institute (RI) consultancy analyzed a city’s fiscal growth, governance and safety, among other factors, in its ranking. The RI also ranks countries — and ranked Russia 52nd out of 55 countries on its list this summer.
“Moscow is this year’s least reputable city,” the report found. But, it noted, “Russians think highly of their own cities.”
Russian respondents rated Moscow far higher than respondents form the rest of the G8.
But RI researcher Oliver Freedman noted that the data was collected prior to the football World Cup that Russia hosted this summer.
“We may very well next year see a closing of that gap” between Muscovites' perception of their city and its global reputation ranking, said Freedman.
Globally, Tokyo placed first in city reputation rankings, followed by Sydney and Copenhagen.