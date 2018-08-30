Moscow Ranks Last in Global City Reputation Ranking

Moscow was ranked the least reputable city, albeit one with a “strong self-image,” in a new study that ranks the global reputation of 56 of the world’s major cities.

The Reputation Institute (RI) consultancy analyzed a city’s fiscal growth, governance and safety, among other factors, in its ranking. The RI also ranks countries — and ranked Russia 52nd out of 55 countries on its list this summer.



“Moscow is this year’s least reputable city,” the report found. But, it noted, “Russians think highly of their own cities.”



Russian respondents rated Moscow far higher than respondents form the rest of the G8.

