Moscow Police Detain Vandal for Painting Word 'England' on Statue of Soviet Footballer

Moscow police said on Tuesday they had detained a person who vandalised a statue of a renowned Soviet football player outside the Spartak stadium, where England were playing Colombia in a Round of 16 match. The word "England" was painted in red on to the chest of a statue of Fyodor Cherenkov, a former Soviet national team player and Spartak Moscow midfielder who died in 2014, according to pictures that emerged on social media during the match.

Police said in a statement they "had identified and detained" the person who had vandalised the statue, which is located near the stadium's main entrance.

Former Spartak players and members of the club's youth academy periodically lay flowers by Cherenkov's statue, honoring one of the team's most beloved former players.