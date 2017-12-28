News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia Blacklists Hotels Guilty of Inflating Prices for World Cup
5 hours ago Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin
5 hours ago 2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia
Business
Russia Blacklists Hotels Guilty of Inflating Prices for World Cup
Meanwhile…
2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia
Meanwhile…
Russian Prosecutors Defend Students’ Right to Beards and Tattoos
News
Russian Air Ticket Prices Skyrocket For 2018 World Cup
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin

Dec 28, 2017 — 16:54
— Update: 16:53

Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin

Dec 28, 2017 — 16:54
— Update: 16:53
Ilya Yashin (Sergei Savostyanov / TASS)

Police in Moscow have detained opposition politician Ilya Yashin less than a week after he held an unsanctioned rally in the Russian capital. 

Yashin, a Moscow municipal deputy, held a "meeting with voters" on Sunday after a court struck down his permit request for a "Day of Free Elections." The event was organized to educate voters about their rights and coincided with the sixth anniversary of one of the largest anti-government protests in Russian history on Dec. 24, 2011.

Read more: Year After First Protest, Future of Movement Uncertain

"Police detained me outside my home. They are transporting me to the Krasnoselsky station accompanied by five officers," Yashin wrote on Twitter on Thursday. 

Reports say that police seized Yashin's phone, keys and documents and that he would remain in custody until an unspecified court date.

Police visited the opposition politician at his home before Sunday's event, but eventually allowed 300 people to gather to hear him speak, Yashin said at the time. 

Fellow opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov, whose movement triumphed in the municipal elections in Moscow three months ago, called Yashin's detention "pure revenge that goes beyond the law” in a Facebook post. 

"Rays of support to Ilya."

Related
News
Russia Labels Grassroots Trucker NGO 'Foreign Agent'
News
Navalny Supporters Arrested at Campaign Event in Southern Russia
News
Kremlin Won't Respond to Saakashvili Accusations After Arrest — Spokesman
News
Anti-Corruption Protester Sentenced to 1.5 Years in Moscow
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+