News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 05 2018 - 16:07
By Reuters

Moscow to Open New World Cup Fan Area Ahead of Russia's Quarterfinal

Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

Moscow will open a new fan area in the capital ahead of Russia's World Cup quarterfinal against Croatia, local officials said on Thursday citing heavy demand from football fans.

Russian fans are spellbound by the surprise success of the national team which has advanced to the quarterfinals despite being the lowest ranked side in the tournament.

The World Cup hosts' penalty shootout victory over Spain on Sunday prompted extraordinary scenes of street celebration in Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov likened the partying to images of celebrations after the end of World War II.

Moscow has one official FIFA fan zone located on the Sparrow Hills campus of Moscow State University and there have been fears of overcrowding as fans without tickets have flocked there to watch games on giant outdoor screens.

Read More
Moscow University Students Form Live Wall Against FIFA Fan Zone

"The fan zone is hugely popular. Tens of thousands of people are gathering to watch the games on Sparrow Hills. For fans' comfort we decided to organize an additional space to watch the games near the Spartak stadium," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Twitter.

The new fan area will open on Saturday afternoon, Sobyanin wrote on Twitter.

A local organizing committee spokesperson said the new area was not an official FIFA fan zone and that it constituted a city initiative.

Sweden and England, and Russia and Croatia are due to play on Saturday. 

FIFA Targets Online Ticket Seller Viagogo With Criminal Complaint
News
June 06 2018
FIFA Targets Online Ticket Seller Viagogo With Criminal Complaint
German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia
Meanwhile…
June 06 2018
German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia
Russia 100% Ready to Host World Cup, FIFA Head Says
News
June 07 2018
Russia 100% Ready to Host World Cup, FIFA Head Says

Latest news

American News Outlet Fined Under ‘Foreign Agent’ Law
News
July 05 2018
American News Outlet Fined Under ‘Foreign Agent’ Law
Russian Trucker Pretends to be Iceland Fan to Escape Fine
Meanwhile…
July 05 2018
Russian Trucker Pretends to be Iceland Fan to Escape Fine
Nigerian Fan Requests Asylum in Russia
News
July 05 2018
Nigerian Fan Requests Asylum in Russia
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Opinion

Where Have Moscow's Homeless People Gone?

Sign up for our weekly newsletter