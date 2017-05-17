Moscow Officials Vote on Home Demolition Plan Despite Prosecutors' Warnings

The Moscow government will vote on new changes to the capital's controversial home demolition program despite city prosecutors slamming the law as “unclear.”

The Moscow prosecutor's office flagged concerns about the law on Tuesday night, warning officials that the bill relied on “ambiguous language,” Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported Wednesday.

The law, which will appear before the Moscow City Duma for its first reading on Wednesday, had been lauded as bringing better protection for city residents affected by the mayor's controversial demolition program. The plans, which will see 45,000 four and five-story apartment blocks destroyed across the city, could affect as many as 1.6 million people. Tenants will be able to vote on the plans, with buildings only being demolished if more than two-thirds of residents agree with the scheme.