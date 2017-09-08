Moscow Officials Seek Removal of Nemtsov Plaque

Moscow officials are planning to remove a plaque installed in honor of slain opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The plaque was mounted on Thursday on the house where Nemtsov lived before his murder on Feb. 27, 2015. He was gunned down while walking home in the evening across the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge next to the Kremlin.

Opposition politician Ilya Yashin said the memorial plaque was installed lawfully as a “citizens’ initiative.”

“The majority of this house’s residents supported this decision,” Yashin wrote in a Facebook post.