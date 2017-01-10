Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

Alexei Volin, the deputy head of Russia’s Communications Ministry, has responded to the thousands of people who signed an online petition complaining about New Year’s coverage on Pervyi Kanal, one of Russia’s biggest national television networks.

“Russia has the best television in the world, and those who don’t like its New Year’s coverage don’t have to watch it,” Volin told the Russia Today news network, in comments that are likely to disappoint critics.

For the past week, the Russian Internet has buzzed with angry complaints about the shoddy quality of the holiday specials that aired on New Year’s Eve on the country’s biggest TV networks, where the same aging celebrities have appeared annually for many consecutive years.