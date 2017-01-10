Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory
Russia’s wealthiest have seen their fortunes grow by $29 billion since the election of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo
Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
21 hours ago'Shorten His Tongue, Pull Out His Teeth,' Says Chechen Official In Apparent Threat to Journalist
Premiere of Woody Allen’s comedy at MKhT
Konstantin Bogomolov stages Woody Allen’s comic play. A well to do psychiatrist has just discovered that her best friend is having an affair with her husband. Read more