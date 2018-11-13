Moscow Named in World's Top 10 'Best' Cities

Branding advisors from Resonance Consultancy rate cities on six “pillars of place equity,” including their economy, education, infrastructure and online rankings, including data from TripAdvisor and Instagram.

Moscow has been named the world’s sixth-best metropolis in a ranking of 100 major cities released last week by a North American consulting company.

Moscow and St. Petersburg Rank Outside the World’s 50 Most Expensive Cities

“You’ll fall under the spell of Moscow the minute you set foot in this endlessly fascinating and dynamic destination,” reads Resonance’s 2019 ranking of the world’s “best” cities.

Moscow’s sixth-place showing was propped up by topping the list of cities with the best institutions, attractions and infrastructure, Resonance said last week.

This summer’s football World Cup, the $240-million Zaryadye park next to the Kremlin, as well as the ongoing $3 billion urban development program also contributed to the city’s high rating.

Last year, Resonance rated Moscow the world’s fourth-best city.

“Whatever brings you to the city, you’re in for an experience at stark odds with the West’s continuously dismaying news about Russia,” the consultancy firm muses.

Resonance named London its “best” city for the third year in a row despite its impending exit from the European Union, led by the British capital’s “mosaic of cultural programming” and coverage in the news and on social media.

Paris, New York, Tokyo and Barcelona landed in the top-5, and Chicago, Singapore, Dubai and San Francisco closed the top-10.

St. Petersburg ranked 54th overall, but was rated ninth in the institutions, attractions and infrastructure category.