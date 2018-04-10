News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 10 2018 - 11:04

Moscow Metro WiFi Exposed Millions of Users’ Personal Data

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

A security flaw had exposed the personal data of at least 12 million users of Moscow’s citywide wireless Internet network, allowing potential hackers to track movements in the public transportation system for almost a year. 

In a blog post last month, software engineer Vladimir Serov said he had uncovered the vulnerability on the metro’s publicly available WiFi authorization page. Maxima Telecom, the company that provides WiFi services in the Moscow metro, reportedly admitted that the security flaw had existed, but said in a statement that it had since removed the vulnerability by encrypting users' profile data, while rejecting media reports that there had been a massive data leakage.

Read More
Moscow to Spend $14.3M on Wi-Fi Hotspots Ahead of World Cup

The Moscow WiFi network exposed personal data “including phone numbers, gender, approximate age, marital status, wealth, your home and work stations,” the The-Village.ru website quoted Serov as saying Monday. 

The insecurity allowed potential hackers to trace passengers' movements inside the metro, including their exact train carriage, Serov said.

According to Maxima Telecom, 12 million users were signed up to Moscow’s WiFi network as of late 2016, the latest year that figures were released. The same operator began providing WiFi access in the St Petersburg metro last year.

The Village traced the public network’s vulnerability back to at least May 17, 2017. 

Maxima Telecom wrote that it had asked Smirnov to take down his blog post, which he declined to do and has since updated to confirm that the vulnerability has been “supposedly” removed. 

“Why should I remain silent about my personal data being treated like this?” The Village cited the software engineer as saying.

Russian Traffic Police Fine Cyclist for Damaging a Pothole
Meanwhile…
March 15 2018
Russian Traffic Police Fine Cyclist for Damaging a Pothole
Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks
Meanwhile…
March 15 2018
Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks
Russia Grounds All AN-148 Planes Over Safety Fears After Plane Crash
News
March 20 2018
Russia Grounds All AN-148 Planes Over Safety Fears After Plane Crash

Latest news

Stomach of Dead Russian Whistleblower Perepilichny Did Not Contain Plant Toxins, Inquest Told
News
April 10 2018
Stomach of Dead Russian Whistleblower Perepilichny Did Not Contain Plant Toxins, Inquest Told
U.S. Treasury: Whether Rusal Products Are Blocked Depends on 'Circumstances'
News
April 10 2018
U.S. Treasury: Whether Rusal Products Are Blocked Depends on 'Circumstances'
Russia Is Jamming U.S. Drones in Syria, NBC Reports
News
April 10 2018
Russia Is Jamming U.S. Drones in Syria, NBC Reports

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox