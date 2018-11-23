The Moscow Metro Wants in on Black Friday Too

In an effort to cash in on Black Friday the Moscow metro has announced discounts at its souvenir stores across the capital.

The 200 assorted items on sale inside 13 out of more than 200 metro stations include wearable multicolor payment rings and bracelets.

“For the first time, Moscow metro will join the large-scale Black Friday sale from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30,” the transit system announced on its website on Friday.