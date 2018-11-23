The Moscow Metro Wants in on Black Friday Too
Mosmetro
In an effort to cash in on Black Friday the Moscow metro has announced discounts at its souvenir stores across the capital.
The 200 assorted items on sale inside 13 out of more than 200 metro stations include wearable multicolor payment rings and bracelets.
“For the first time, Moscow metro will join the large-scale Black Friday sale from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30,” the transit system announced on its website on Friday.
Passengers will be offered discounts of up to 70 percent on metro-themed plates, smartphone cases and shirts, Moscow metro said.
Meanwhile, Russia’s internet watchdog has warned online shoppers to beware of spoof websites disguised as genuine stores offering in Black Friday deals that collect their personal data.
Research cited by the Bell business outlet indicates that three-quarters of Russian internet users do not believe that Black Friday discounts are real, while 62 percent have never bought discount items during Black Friday.