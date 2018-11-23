News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 23 2018 - 16:11

The Moscow Metro Wants in on Black Friday Too

Mosmetro

In an effort to cash in on Black Friday the Moscow metro has announced discounts at its souvenir stores across the capital.

The 200 assorted items on sale inside 13 out of more than 200 metro stations include wearable multicolor payment rings and bracelets.

“For the first time, Moscow metro will join the large-scale Black Friday sale from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30,” the transit system announced on its website on Friday.

Read More
7 Beautiful New Metro Stations Open in Moscow, in Pictures

Passengers will be offered discounts of up to 70 percent on metro-themed plates, smartphone cases and shirts, Moscow metro said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s internet watchdog has warned online shoppers to beware of spoof websites disguised as genuine stores offering in Black Friday deals that collect their personal data. 

Research cited by the Bell business outlet indicates that three-quarters of Russian internet users do not believe that Black Friday discounts are real, while 62 percent have never bought discount items during Black Friday.

Man Crawls Naked Through Moscow Metro Station
Meanwhile…
Oct. 26 2018
Man Crawls Naked Through Moscow Metro Station
Man Survives Being Run Over by Moscow Metro Car
Meanwhile…
Nov. 16 2018
Man Survives Being Run Over by Moscow Metro Car

Latest news

Turkey Charges Erdogan Foe Gulen for 2016 Murder of Russian Ambassador
News
Nov. 23 2018
Turkey Charges Erdogan Foe Gulen for 2016 Murder of Russian Ambassador
Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin
News
Nov. 23 2018
Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin
Russia Mulls Bill to Stop Intelligence Leaks From State Agencies
News
Nov. 23 2018
Russia Mulls Bill to Stop Intelligence Leaks From State Agencies

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Cops Put Out Fire With Snowballs

News

Russian Military Unveils Video Footage of New Su-57 Stealth Fighter in Syria

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

News

The Moscow Times Launches Weekly Podcast 'From Russia With News'

News

Russia to Subsidize Purchase of Vehicles From Sanctioned Oligarch’s Carmaking Giant

Sign up for our weekly newsletter