Moscow Mayoral Race Kicks off With Sobyanin Expected to Coast to Victory

Moscow legislators have given the official start to the city’s mayoral race, with little doubt that incumbent Mayor Sergei Sobyanin will be re-elected by Muscovites this fall.

Sobyanin has been actively campaigning for at least a month and a half, with photo-ops of him using public transportation, anonymous viral campaign ads and a hashtag posted by Russian celebrities in his support (#ZaSobyanina). As oppositional candidates clash over who would be a worthier challenger to Sobyanin, observers expect the incumbent to coast to an easy victory.