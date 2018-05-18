Moscow Mayor Promises 100% Shift to Electric Buses by 2021 in bid for Re-election

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has pledged a fleet of all-electric passenger buses by 2021 as he campaigns for re-election in September in what is predicted to be a one-sided vote.

Sobyanin is widely expected to win another term in office this Fall after the leading opposition candidates, Dmitry Gudkov and Ilya Yashin, have locked horns over who is a worthier challenger to Sobyanin. The Moscow region leads the country in vehicle emissions, accounting for one-eighth of all pollutants released by vehicles, an environment ministry report said in 2017.