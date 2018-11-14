Moscow Man Buys iPhone XS With Bathtub Full of Coins

Sometimes an iPhone is worth every penny.

A group of Muscovites reportedly hauled an entire bathtub full of coins Tuesday to one of Moscow’s 38 official retailers to purchase the desired gadget.

A Facebook user posted a photograph of the cast iron bath filled to the brim with coins and surrounded by onlookers armed with smartphones filming the clerk count the change.

Early on Wednesday, an Instagram video appeared showing a group of friends filling the bath with coins, loading it into a car and bringing it to the Evropeisky Mall in central Moscow.

At least two scuffles broke out with security guards before the group managed to carry the 350-kilogram bath into the store, according to the video posted by blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko.

“This is the legendary bath of change,” Kovalenko boasted in the video that has been viewed over 16,000 times.