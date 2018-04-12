Moscow Launches Drug Testing Program for 8th Graders

The Moscow City Hall’s department of regional security said that it had identified 29 young drug users as part of a pilot program last year administering drug tests to 10th graders and first-year vocational school students at 600 schools. Last year, the Russian Interior Ministry estimated that over 2 million Russians regularly used recreational drugs.

Schools in Moscow are set to introduce drug tests among eighth graders to battle addiction among young people, Moscow authorities announced on Thursday.

Eighth-graders will now join their seniors for drug tests after “the positive results obtained in the implementation of the pilot project,” the department said in a press release Thursday.

It noted that the number of students who declined to undergo medical check-ups “due to outreach efforts” was halved, from 32 percent in 2014-2015 to 15.7 percent in 2016-2017.

“Specialists also noted the possibility of identifying ‘risk groups’ among students who refused to undergo testing” as a success of the program, City Hall said.