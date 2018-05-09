Moscow Jumps to 28th in Global Ranking of Best Cities for University Students

QS, the Britain-based outfit behind annual ratings of the world’s universities, has ranked the best destinations for international university students over the past five years. The platform ranked 24 Russian universities this year in its list of the best universities in the world, though only the Lomonosov Moscow State University placed in the top 100.

Moscow was chosen as one of the best 30 cities in the world for university students in the latest QS Best Student Cities ranking.

Moscow placed 28th in the QS Best Student Cities 2018 ranking, jumping 11 spots from last year with seven of its internationally ranked universities.

“[The city offers] a staggering selection of sights and experiences, from edgy modern art galleries and bohemian cafes, to the historic palaces and cathedral within the Kremlin complex,” the platform wrote in its profile of Moscow.

The Russian capital placed higher because of relatively cheap tuition fees and low daily retail costs, offsetting high accommodation outlays, QS wrote. Moscow also scored higher in student surveys and demand for graduates among domestic and international employers, it added.

London has clinched the top spot for the first time, propped up by students’ quality of experience and willingness to stay in the city, but weighed down by low affordability. It overtook Tokyo, which placed second, and was followed by Melbourne and Montreal.

The list was compiled using the city’s university ratings, the student body’s makeup, the destination's general desirability, recruitment opportunities after graduation, affordability and a survey among the world’s 50,000 students.