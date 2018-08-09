Moscow’s ‘GTA Gang’ Members Sentenced to Life for Roadside Murders

Five members of a criminal group infamous for a string of roadside attacks reminiscent of the “Grand Theft Auto” video games have been sentenced to life in jail, or 20 years in one case, by a court in Moscow on Thursday.

The defendants, many from post-Soviet Central Asian countries, are accused of killing 17 people in the Moscow and Kaluga regions between 2012 and 2014. In 2014, the head of the Prosecutor General’s Office resigned over alleged ties to the gang’s leader, though no definitive connection was proven.

Four of the “GTA Gang” members were sentenced to life in prison, while a fifth defendant was sentenced to a jail term of 20 years, Russia’s Investigative Committee said Thursday.

One of the defendants faces three additional criminal charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.