Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
43 minutes ago Moscow Gang Accused of 'Purging' Homeless People Sentenced
46 minutes ago Radio Station Publishes Security Footage of Man Who Stabbed Russian Radio Host
1 hour ago Russia Accuses U.S. of Stealing Seized San Francisco Consulate Archives
Russia
Radio Station Publishes Security Footage of Man Who Stabbed Russian Radio Host
Russia
Russia Accuses U.S. of Stealing Seized San Francisco Consulate Archives
Russia
Ekho Moskvy Editor Felgenhauer Expected to Survive Stabbing Attack
Russia
Russia's Journalism Union Blames State TV For Stabbing Attack on Editor
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow Gang Accused of 'Purging' Homeless People Sentenced

Oct 24, 2017 — 09:44
— Update: 10:15

Moscow Gang Accused of 'Purging' Homeless People Sentenced

Oct 24, 2017 — 09:44
— Update: 10:15
Lyubimov Andrei / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow gang who killed homeless people to "cleanse the city" were handed jail terms ranging from nine and a half years to life imprisonment on Monday. 

Investigators said the four men and one woman met on the internet and referred to their spate murders as a "purge," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Yuliya Ivanova, an Investigative Committee official, said the gang singled out homeless people in the Moscow and Yaroslavl regions from July 2014 to February 2015. A jury earlier declared the five gang members guilty of committing 14 murders.

"The murders were committed with particular brutality in sparsely-populated or deserted places, primarily at night,” Ivanova said. “As weapons, the conspirators used knives, hammers, brass knuckles and other objects."

The state-owned 360TV news said the head of the gang, Pavel Voitov, flashed Nazi symbols during the trial and came to the courtroom on one occasion wearing a t-shirt with the slogan "Only Hate."

Voitov and two other defendants were found to have psychiatric illnesses.

Related
Russia
Selfies Lead to Discovery of Russian Cannibal Couple
Russia
St. Petersburg Rejects Memorial Event to Slain Journalist Politkovskaya
Russia
Pro-Kremlin Movement Once Again Removes Nemtsov Memorial Plaque
Russia
Condemned Nemtsov Killer Suspected of Insulting Russian Investigator
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+