Moscow Duma Chairman Defends Automated System That Overshot Vote Tally

Machines don’t make mistakes — or so we’re led to believe.

A Moscow municipal lawmaker put the maxim to the test when she decided to do a head count of voters present during a recent Duma session.

To her chagrin, Moscow City Duma deputy Yelena Shuvalova found herself 10 people short compared with the automated count posted to a screen in the Duma hall, according to video of a Dec. 26 meeting she made public this week.

“The screen shows a vote of 33 for and three against — that’s 36 people,” the Communist Party member told City Duma chairman Alexei Shaposhnikov after conducting her headcount. “But I counted 26.”