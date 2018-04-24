News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
April 24 2018 - 09:04

Moscow Domestic Violence Appeals Skyrocket After Decriminalization Law

Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Domestic violence complaints have shot up in Moscow since Russia adopted a law decriminalizing abuse in the family last year, said the city’s human rights ombudswoman.

The 2017 law scraps prison sentences for “first-time” abusers whose beatings result in “minor harm” such as small abrasions, bruises, superficial wounds, and soft-tissue damage. Supporters say the law is needed for parents to discipline children.

“Looking at statistics of appeals, we saw that after the law decriminalizing beatings was passed, the number of complaints on this issue increased significantly,” Moscow ombudswoman Tatyana Potyayeva was quoted as saying by state-run RIA Novosti news agency Monday.

Women, children, and the elderly are most likely to file complaints of familial abuse, Potyayeva said.

Familial abuse appeals have grown by 27 percent since 2016 and make up over half of all physical abuse complaints, state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the ombudswoman’s office.

Nine Months After New Domestic Violence Law, Russian Women Still Struggle
News
Nov. 24 2017
Nine Months After New Domestic Violence Law, Russian Women Still Struggle
Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse
News
March 08 2017
Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse
Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse
News
Feb. 07 2017
Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

Latest news

Russian TV Uses Film Stills as Proof Syria Chemical Attack Was Staged
News
April 24 2018
Russian TV Uses Film Stills as Proof Syria Chemical Attack Was Staged
Firm Owned By Prosecutor General’s Son Wins Lucrative Garbage Contract
News
April 24 2018
Firm Owned By Prosecutor General’s Son Wins Lucrative Garbage Contract
Rusal’s Deripaska Scrambles to Soften Russia Sanctions Blow
Business
April 24 2018
Rusal’s Deripaska Scrambles to Soften Russia Sanctions Blow

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox