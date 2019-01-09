Moscow Deputy Beaten on the Street Where He Pushed to Install Lamp Posts

A municipal deputy was beaten by unknown assailants on a Moscow street where he had lobbied to install street lights.

Kirill Chirkin, who represents the Communist Party in a southwestern Moscow district, wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday that he had been hospitalized with injuries and linked the attack to his political activity.

“I remember that when I fell on the snow, [the assailants] told me something along the lines of ‘knock it off, deputy Chirkin’,” he wrote.