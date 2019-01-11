News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 11 2019
By Reuters

Moscow Demands U.S. Explain Charges Against Russian Trump Tower Lawyer

Natalia Veselnitskaya (Dmitry Serebryakov / AP / TASS)

Russia on Friday demanded an explanation from the United States about charges brought against a Russian lawyer who attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower who was this week charged in a separate case.

Natalia Veselnitskaya, who represented Russian defendants in a money laundering case settled in 2017, has been charged with obstructing justice in that case for submitting a declaration that she falsely represented came from the Russian government independently, U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a weekly news conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it had become a habit in the United States to open criminal against Russians based on vague claims. 

