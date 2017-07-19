Russia
43 minutes ago Founder of Online 'Blue Whale' Suicide Group Sentenced
2 hours ago Moscow Court Sentences 12 'Mind-Readers' For Fraud
2 hours ago State Duma Passes Law to Strip Terrorists of Russian Citizenship
Moscow Court Sentences 12 ‘Mind-Readers’ For Fraud

July 19, 2017 — 14:59
Moscow Court Sentences 12 ‘Mind-Readers’ For Fraud

July 19, 2017 — 14:59
Nvodicka / Pixabay

A court in Moscow sentenced 12 individuals posing as mind-readers to suspended sentences and jail terms over charges of fraud, the Prosecutor General’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the three men and nine women, aged between 25 and 53, posed as mind readers and parapsychologists between 2011 and 2013 when they were arrested. 

By illegally selling 152 clients their “problem-solving services,” the organized crime group reportedly earned 75 million rubles ($1.3 million).

The individuals have received sentences ranging from a six-year suspended sentence, 16 years in a maximum security prison, and fines of up to 1 million rubles ($17,000).

