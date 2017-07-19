Moscow Court Sentences 12 ‘Mind-Readers’ For Fraud

A court in Moscow sentenced 12 individuals posing as mind-readers to suspended sentences and jail terms over charges of fraud, the Prosecutor General’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the three men and nine women, aged between 25 and 53, posed as mind readers and parapsychologists between 2011 and 2013 when they were arrested.



By illegally selling 152 clients their “problem-solving services,” the organized crime group reportedly earned 75 million rubles ($1.3 million).

The individuals have received sentences ranging from a six-year suspended sentence, 16 years in a maximum security prison, and fines of up to 1 million rubles ($17,000).