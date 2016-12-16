Moscow Court Seizes Land and House from Arrested Russian Minister Alexei Ulyukaev

Ulyukayev was arrested in November on suspicion of exhorting a $2 million bribe from Russian energy giant Rosneft. Russia's Investigative Committee claim that he took the money in exchange for allowing the company to acquire the state-owned portion of the Bashneft oil firm.

Moscow's Basmanny Court has seized property belonging to Russia's former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, the RIA Novosti news agency reported Friday.

The court seized ten plots of land and a house in the Smolensk region, court spokesperson Yunona Tsareva told RIA Novosti.

Ulyukayev had previously told journalists that he owned land in the region to grow vegetables, breed birds and produce milk and dairy products.

The former minister has been placed under house arrest until Jan. 15. He denies any wrongdoing.