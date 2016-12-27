Russia
1 hour ago Mongolia Requests 100 Bln Ruble Loan From Russia Without Explaining Why
3 hours ago Russia Loses 6% of GDP to Ecological Problems – Putin
3 hours ago Moscow Court Recognizes Ukrainian Maidan as 'Coup'
Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo
Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens
France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine
Dec 27, 2016 — 14:45
A protester shouts during clashes with pro-government forces at Independence Square in Kiev. Konstantin Chernichkin / Reuters

A Moscow court has upheld the petition of former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Vladimir Oleynik, who claimed that 2014's "Maidan Revolution" in Kiev was a "coup," and that the government of former President Viktor Yanukovych was removed illegally.

According to the judge who read the court's decision, the "coup" is "common knowledge, does not need any special evidence, and cannot be put in doubt." 

On the matter of Russian jurisdiction in regards to an event that happened in Ukraine, the court explained that the "legal significance of the coup in Ukraine goes beyond its territory, and directly affects the security of Russia."

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych testified as a witness in the case, along with former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and former Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Arbuzov. All of them labeled Maidan a "coup" and claimed it had been orchestrated by the United States and European Union.

Oleynik said he believes that the decision will eventually lead to international recognition of the "coup," referring to a decision by an American court on the 2009 coup in Honduras. 

"Sooner or later, the criminals will answer," Oleynik told reporters after the court's decision.

Euromaidan began in Kiev on Nov. 21, 2013. The initial demonstrations were peaceful, but riots broke out after police stormed the protesters' camp on 30 Nov. On Feb. 21 2014 an agreement was made between the opposition and then President Viktor Yanukovych, but he fled the capital in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, later arriving in Russia.

Exhibition

Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release

Garage
to Jan. 31

Twelve-meter long site-specific installation by this Chinese artist offers people to experience the effect of being inside their own body. Read more

Read more

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

