Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24
A court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered the first four of 24 Ukrainian sailors seized by Russia off the coast of Crimea last year to be held in pre-trial detention until April 24, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.
Russia seized the men and three Ukrainian navy vessels on Nov. 25 near Russian-annexed Crimea. Moscow accuses them of illegally entering Russian waters, something Kiev denies.
