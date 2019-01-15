News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 15 2019 - 16:01
By Reuters

Moscow Court Extends Arrest of 4 Ukrainian Sailors Until April 24

Pavel Rebrov / Reuters

A court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered the first four of 24 Ukrainian sailors seized by Russia off the coast of Crimea last year to be held in pre-trial detention until April 24, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.

Russia seized the men and three Ukrainian navy vessels on Nov. 25 near Russian-annexed Crimea. Moscow accuses them of illegally entering Russian waters, something Kiev denies.

