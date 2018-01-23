News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago ‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns
5 hours ago Sweden Confirms Russia’s Nuclear ‘Underwater Drone’
5 hours ago Russian Film ‘Loveless’ Nominated for Academy Award
Meanwhile…
The Art of Winter Living: Staying Healthy
Meanwhile…
Saved by the Dance: Half-Naked Videos Swamp Russian Social Media
Meanwhile…
Following Russian Religious Tradition, Putin Takes an Icy Dip on Epiphany
Meanwhile…
Support Grows for Russian Cadets Over Bawdy Viral Dance Video
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow Cops Release Armed Men For Cash Moments Before Robbery

Jan 23, 2018 — 12:12
— Update: 12:41

Moscow Cops Release Armed Men For Cash Moments Before Robbery

Jan 23, 2018 — 12:12
— Update: 12:41
Svetlana Kholyavchuk / Interpress / TASS

Police officers outside Moscow have been charged with abuse of power after accepting cash from a group of armed men that later went on to rob a grocery store. 

The two officers discovered two handguns, gloves and masks after searching a car with four men in a northeastern Moscow suburb of Korolyov in November 2017, investigators said in an online statement Monday. 

“Understanding that these items were prepared to commit criminal acts, they did not detain and bring in [the suspects], and did not inform the dispatch center,” the statement said.

The policemen demanded a bribe of 100,000 rubles ($1,800) and two mobiles phones in exchange for the suspects' documents and car keys but agreed to release them after receiving half of the payment. 

“The four men proceeded to the town of Balashikha, where they robbed the ‘Produkty’ grocery store,” the investigative committee said.

The two officers have been detained while the investigation continues.

Related
News
Rosneft Lawyer Arrested Over Bribe From Russian Mafia Boss
News
Video Drones to Identify 'Aggressive Fans' at 2018 World Cup
News
Moscow Cop Kills Pedestrian Crossing Highway
Opinion
A Game with Unknown Rules (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+