A police officer hit a jaywalker attempting to cross the Moscow Ring Road on Wednesday, killing the pedestrian.

The off-duty Moscow cop ran into the 20-year-old man on the southern stretch of the 100-kilometer highway, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Friday.

“The policeman was sober at the time of the accident,” the police press service told TASS.

According to traffic police statistics, 186 people have been killed in accidents across Russia in the first four days of the New Year.